Crane, Clinton, 41, of Rockport, died Sunday. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Word Christian Church, 3888 IN- 261, Newburgh, Indiana. Burial: Sugarland Memory Gardens, Washington, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Friday, and from 9 a.m. until time of service at Saturday at Living Word Christian Church.
Dunn, Donald, 78, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church Cemetery, Webster County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Fleming, Helen, 88, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Francis, Elizabeth, 86, died Monday, June 12, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 4 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Harrison, Kirkwood, 73, died Saturday. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hendry, Rita, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Hawesville United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Horn, Katlyn, 28, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Michael, 72, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kellems, Lesley, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mauzy, Wanda, 80, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Moorman, Andre, 57, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Smith, Larry, 75, died Sunday Services: 3 p.m. on Thursday, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Sturgeon, Sheila, 89, died Saturday. Services: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of service on at the funeral home.
Veach, Herman, 65, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Wathen, Baker, an infant, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Knottsville.
Yeckering, Joseph, 77, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
