Greenwell, Donald, died Thursday. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: To follow in Pond Run Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Jerome, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 6 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Higginson, Barbara, died Friday. Services: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Tuesday.
Jessee, Charles, died Wednesday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Ind. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Manley, Christopher, died Thursday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Smith, Rita, died Friday. Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Sebree, Ronald, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stinnett, Margaret, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
