Ford, Sherry, 64, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gregory, Richard, 58, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
Rowe, Sadie, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
