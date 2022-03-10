Casey, William, 63, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.
Coppick, Shirley, 90, died on Saturday. Service: noon on Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
Elliott, Karolette, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daystar Worship Center. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the worship center.
Jennings, Michael, 68, died on Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Jean, 90, died Friday. Service: noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Lone Star General Baptist Church Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Norman, 80, died on Friday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Rusher, Robert, 59, died on Monday. Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday at Geary Funeral Home. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Shutt, David, 89, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mr. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Skillman, Sue, 90, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Nancy, 98, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Spalding, Daniel, 71, died on Saturday. Service: noon on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Wallace, Matthew, 28, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
