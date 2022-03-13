Aldridge, Paula, 53, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Blomquist, Kenneth, 89, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Cline, Betty, died on Feb. 27, 2022. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington.
Elliott, Karolette, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daystar Worship Center. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the worship center.
Embry, Corrie, 31, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: His Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Gossett, Anthony, 42, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, David, 54, died on Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Harley, Kenneth, 72, died on Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday with prayers at 5 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Harris, Wallace, 81, died on Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. on Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: St. Rose Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
McAdams, Judy, 68, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Oller Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
McKenney, Carl, 76, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Allens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Thomasson, Jennifer, 47, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thrasher, Carol, 90, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Martha, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented