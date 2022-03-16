funerals
Baggarly, Dorothy, 81, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Davis, Chloie, 84, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dawson, Rose, 81, died on Saturday. Service: 7 p.m. on Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Gray, Shirley, 77, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Jewell, Henry, 57, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mt. Zion General Baptist Church Cemetery, Reed. Visitation: From 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Nix, Cherill, 56, died on Sunday. Service and burial: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ezell Family Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Peveler, Davis, 80, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Queen, Michael, 68, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Thursday at Encounter Community Church in Owensboro.
Shock, Ernest, 86, died on Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented