Anthony, Edward, 91, died on Monday. Service: Noon on Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Boling, Roger, 52, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Carrico, Artie, 94, died on Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Dawson, Rose, 81, died on Saturday. Service: 7 p.m. on Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Dickerson, Charlene, 81, died on Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Dotson, Andrea, 55, died on Monday. Service: 4 p.m. on Friday at Young Funeral Home in Russellville Chapel. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Gray, Shirley, 77, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Hardin, Sharon, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Horsley, John, 28, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Hunt, Willie, 68, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Porter, Leta, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Walton Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Billy, 86, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Sherrod, Forest, 88, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Harold, 90, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
