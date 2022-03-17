Funerals
Anthony, Edward, 91, died on Monday. Service: Noon on Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Dawson, Rose, 81, died on Saturday. Service: 7 p.m. on Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Dickerson, Charlene, 81, died on Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Gray, Shirley, 77, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Hardin, Sharon, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Herr, Rick, 73, died on Friday, October 29, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Hunt, Willie, 68, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Jewell, Henry, 57, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mt. Zion General Baptist Church Cemetery, Reed. Visitation: from 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Nix, Cherill, 56, died on Sunday. Service and burial: 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ezell Family Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation: from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Queen, Michael, 68, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Thursday at Encounter Community Church in Owensboro.
Robinson, Billy, 86, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Shock, Ernest, 86, died on Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Shrode, Reta, 78, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Collins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Harold, 90, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
