Bumm, Nicholas, 67, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Burden, Billy, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carden, Herbert, 82, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Dawson Baptist Church. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Hardin, Sharon, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, Debbie, 67, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Terry, 69, died on Wednesday. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Miller, William, 92, died on Thursday. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Bethel Christian Center. A luncheon will follow.
Rather, Loretta, 79, died on Friday. Service: 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and noon until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Seth, 30, died on Monday. Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sherrod, Forest, 88, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery.
Wagoner, Hulin, 62, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Commented