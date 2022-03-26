Bartlett, Barry, 61, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Bell’s Run Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Blair, Darlene, 72, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at One Faith Fellowship. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Blan, Evelyn, 87, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Dockery, Estil, 70, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Eberhardt, David, 70, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Grace, Walton, 81, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the funeral home.
Hood, Charlie, 77, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: noon on Monday at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Moore, Anna, 96, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Stevenson, David, 79, died on Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Stinnett, Paul, 71, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Thompson, Linda, 37, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist of Owensboro.
Thorpe, Clyde, 85, died on January 10, 2022. Service: noon Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. A meal will be served following the service. Visitation: beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Wilson, Jason, 22, died on Tuesday. Service: noon on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Zachery, James, 91, died on Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
