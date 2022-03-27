Calhoun, Raymond, 83, died on Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (with prayers at 6:30 p.m.) and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dockery, Estil, 70, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Hood, Charlie, 77, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: noon on Monday at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kimmel, James, 88, died on Friday. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Melton, Corbin, 67, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pharis, Teresa, 55, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
