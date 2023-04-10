Brown, Bruce, 78, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday at Old Bethel Cemetery, Greenville. Burial: Following service at cemetery.
Callaham, David, 72, died Thursday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia. Interment: A private columbarium interment will be held at Saint Bede Catholic Church at a later date.
Hartman, Carolyn, 69, died Wednesday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Harrison, Brent, 34, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Highway Cemetery, Drakesboro. Burial: Following service at the cemetery.
Lindsey, Naomi, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Payne, William, 55, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jeannie, 69, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Margaret, 93, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Sipes, Alan, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Maureen, 73, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Warren Mill Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
