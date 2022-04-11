funerals
Cooper, Marloe, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Fallin, James, 76, died Wednesday. Mass of Christian Celebration: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Griffith, Monroe, 82, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel, and from 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
