Ashworth, Martha, 89, died Thursday. Mass service: Noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Baize, Jean, 82, died April 4. Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday at Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry.
Dean, Tony, 92, died Friday. Mass service: Noon Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Fentress, Clinton, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Gibson, Jeannie, 64, died Friday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Fairmont Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Hammock, Opal, 99, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Jones, Jerry, 56, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lashbrook, Dyann, 81, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Thruston United Methodist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
McHenry, Shartez, 34, died Tuesday. Funeral celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and streaming live at the official Haley McGinnis Facebook page. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home’s chapel and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ross, Linda, 84, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Commented