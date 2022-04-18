Beard, Mary, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Boling, Dolores, died Thursday. Service: noon Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Clark, Bernard, 91, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Fisher, Fred, 69, died April 9, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rivertree Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church.
Kennedy, Cathy, 69, died Friday. Service: noon Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
McAllister, Keith, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robey, Chrissy, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Burial: Beck Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Stallings, William, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
