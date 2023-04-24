Bartlett, Charles, 68, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Brown, Betty, 96, died Friday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Carver, Donald, 87, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Daugherty, Peggy, 86, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gabbard, Judy, 80, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Smothers Park, Owensboro.
Gregory, Karin, 59, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hyman, Joann, 84, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
McDonald, Ronnie, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Peterson, Mary, 89, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robertson, William, 86, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
