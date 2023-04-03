Blair, Sandra, 70, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hall, Clinton, 76, died Monday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Lewisport Cemetery, Lewisport, with military honors performed by Local Post 2939 of Tell City, Indiana.
Hartley, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Maxine, 86, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
McKenzie, Kenneth, 80, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Melander, Betty, 85, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Centertown Cemetery, Centertown.
Mulchrone, Sister Catherine, 90, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sosh, Barbara, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Williams, Kathy, 73, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bathabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
