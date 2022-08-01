Anderson, Fronda, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Clark, Jeffery, 50, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sapp, Deborah, 74, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with prayers at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shirley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Commented