Ayer, Paul, 93, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Blankenship, Dwight, 73, died Friday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Constantine United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Burke, Mary, 67, died Jan. 15. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Cavin, Elizabeth, 96, died July 19. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Hale, Sharon, 62, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Sparks, Tammy, 55, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St., Calhoun, KY 42327.
Sutton, Bradley, 51, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Voyles, Wallace, 83, died July 13. Celebration of life: After noon Saturday at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, 701 W. First St., Owensboro.
Westfall, Darlene, 63, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
