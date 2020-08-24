Aull, Louella, died Friday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will follow. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Bennett, Sandra, 69, died Friday. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brown, Mary Lea, 67, died Aug. 14. Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cornerstone Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Clark, Stephen, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Farrar, William, 72, died Wednesday. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hagan, Judy, 73, died Friday. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hodskins, Joshua, 38, died Thursday. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
Mattingly, Thomas, 67, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 10:30 a.m to noon Monday at the Springdale Nazarene Church (11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246). Funeral: Noon Monday at the church.
Ralph, Larry, 81, died March 21. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery.
Riley, Coy, 85, died Wednesday. Service: Streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
White, Tony, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to funeral time Monday at New Assembly Church.
Commented