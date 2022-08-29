Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Crowe, Angela, 86, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Martins Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Monday at the church.
Eaves, Jerry, 76, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hardin, Thomas, 56, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lynn, Stephen, 57, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sebree First Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
McBride, Jeffrey, 45, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Nichols, William, 97, died Thursday. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Visitation: One hour prior to service.
Roberts, Kimberly, 67, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Pamela, 47, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Storm, Frances, 99, died Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hawesville. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Velotta, John, 59, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wilkinson, Michelle, 31, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Wright, Eugene, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
