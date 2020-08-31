Boehm, Ginger, 70, died Friday. Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory; also streamed live on www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Clark, Modesta, 77, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Smith-Ratliff Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Cobb, Erdine, 89, died April 12. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: Noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Duncan, Jed, 68, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Edge II, James, 59, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church (2516 Christie Place). Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 5 p.m., at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Fowler, Taylor, 24, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Frantz, Rebecca, 76, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with prayers at 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hayden, Mackey, 64, died July 15. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home at Lewisport. Inurnment: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until service time at the funeral home.
Kanter, Helen, 78, died Tuesday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the O’Riley Funeral Home (6107 South East Street) in Indianapolis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Barnabas Catholic Church; also streamed live on www.bit.ly/stbindy. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Kassinger, Mark, 57, died Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Church; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Roach, Wesley, 73, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Commented