Marksberry, Jack, 82, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Marr, Larry, 74, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
Nix, Betty, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Richards, Harrol, 87, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Tippin, David, died July 13, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, Tampa, Florida.
Williams, Virginia, 84, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Dobbs Chapel, Georgia.
Commented