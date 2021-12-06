Barrows, Teresa, 63, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Cambron, Jeannette, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Henderson Cemetery, Lewisport. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Goris, Allison, 61, died Nov. 13. Celebration of life: After 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hedges, Marbrey, 90, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Entombment: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Payne, Mary, 70, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Sutherland, Vernon, died Nov. 21. Interment: Monday at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.
Wimsatt, Donald, 86, died Nov. 24. Mass service: Noon Tuesday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
