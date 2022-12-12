Birge, Gerald, 83, died Friday, December 2. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper, Indiana. Burial: Following service at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home in Jasper.
Brandle, Scotty, 48, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Serenity Hills, Hawesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cheatham, Linda, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Beulah General Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Craig, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthew’s Table.
Dennison, Martha, 84, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Wayne, 77, died Friday. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Galloway, Steven, 48, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Garst, Ruby, 100, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bremen. Burial: Mr. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Hedges, Brisco, 70, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, November 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jones, Shirley, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Meserve, Joseph, 53, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Schell, Mary, 42, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at funeral home.
Shelton, Wayne, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Friendship Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Smith, Bobby, 81, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Snyder, Derrick, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. All friends are invited to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Central City for fellowship and food following the service.
Vaught, Brenda, 70, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
