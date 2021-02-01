Beal, Vernie, 93, died Thursday. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Monday at Alexander Memorial Park, Chapel of Remembrance and streaming live at www.facebook.com/funeralstreamusa. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Fuqua, Bryan, 54, died Jan. 25. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3290 Hwy 60 E., Owensboro.
Garinger, Jacinta, 91, died Friday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hobgood, Judy, 69, died Thursday. Funeral celebration: 6 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Monday.
House, Marvin, 93, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Burial: Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Joseph, Nancy, 75, died Thursday. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After noon Monday.
Pearl, Corine, 94, died Tuesday. Mass service: Noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Richeson, Hilton, 81, died Friday. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Riley, Iva, 97, died Thursday. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stephensport United Methodist Church. Burial: Hall Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Williams, James, 91, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Buford. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
