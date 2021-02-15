Boehman, Hannah, 26, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Monday.
Cunningham, Retha, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Keller, Beverly, 81, died Wednesday. Livestreaming Mass service: 10 a.m. Monday at www.stpiustenth parish.org. Interment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Riney, J., 84, died Feb. 6. Mass service: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral and streaming live at ststephencathedral.org. Visitation: After noon Saturday.
Shiver, Virginia, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented