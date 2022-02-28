Beals, Greta, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Bellmar, Joseph, 35, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Gish, David, 62, died on Monday. Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Faith Temple Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Puckett, Joe, 56, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen.
Rydisill, Kevin, 55, died on Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. on Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Visitation: 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Stephens, Pauletta, 70, died on Thursday. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Stilwell, Raymond, 68, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Stogner, Terry, 67, died on Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Taul, Charles, 62, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Thompson, Agnes, 81, died on Wednesday. Funeral mass: Noon on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment: St. Ann Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
