Collins, Franklin, 26, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Fields, Eva, 77, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Fortner, Janet, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Geary, Maneard, 83, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Horse Branch Community Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Louden, Maxine, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Manley, Gerald, 80, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. March 4 at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla.
Settle, Stanley, 82, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stirsman, Gregory, 65, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery.
Strader, Judy, 58, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Walker, Rosie, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Lone Star General Baptist Church. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Commented