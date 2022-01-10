Bowman, Chanelle, 51, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville.
Cisney, William, 85, died Jan. 3. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Cooney, Mary, 67, died Friday. Service: Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Hanschu, Randy, 68, died Jan. 2. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Hardesty, Ruth, 83, died Jan. 3. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Philpot. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Heflin, Hayward, 80, died Wednesday. Service Noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: McGrady Creek Cemetery with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: From 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Royal, Larry, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 9 a.m. on Monday at the Crosspointe Baptist Church.
Wilson, Larry, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented