Adams, Hettie, 85, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Billings, Douglas, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Burton, Delores, 92, died Thursday. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Capps, Sven, 88, died Tuesday. Burial: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery, Nashville, Tennessee.
Coke, Retha, 85, died Friday. Services: Noon Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Following service in Worthington Chapel Cemetery in Island.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Gater, Charles, 84, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Lynn, Jerald, 74, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Millay, Greg, 57, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Murphy, John, 76, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ogle, Donna, 78, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Ogle, Roy, 75, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hawesville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with the rosary being said at 5 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Osbourne, Lois, 51, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Reynolds, Melinda, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Travis, Betty, 84, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
