Edge, John, 76, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home. The Rosary and Chaplet of Mercy will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Harrison, Ruth, 96, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hatfield, Clarence, 94, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Boeing Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5 p.m., Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jacques, Rachel, 83, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, Virginia, 51, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Kron, Amy, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendall Foster Center, Owensboro.
Kuykendall, Ruby, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Robert, 75, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. There will be a meal following the burial at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Sorgho. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Shocklee, Tonia, 51, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Vaught, Barbara, 74, died Friday. Funeral services: Noon Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.
Walters, Alex, 19, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
