Baker, Thomas, 88, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Fulkerson, Robert, 66, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Pond Run Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Knight, Mary, 89, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday at Allens Chapel Cemetery. Burial: Following service. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Midkiff, Stephen, 43, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Sherry, 66, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mullins, Basil, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. EST. Saturday at K House-UK Varsity Letter Association at 1398 Sports Center Drive in Lexington.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Taylor, Brittany, 38, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Tindle, Robert, 39, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
