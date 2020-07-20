Ambrose-Payne, Lydia, 67, died July 12. Funeral Mass will be noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Payne, Charles, 80, died Friday. Services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thielen, Elnor, 90, died Thursday. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, located at 16097 U.S. Hwy. 68, Hardin, KY. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church (Aurora community).
