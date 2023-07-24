Funerals
Barron, Billy, 76, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Church, Sharon, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Food and refreshments will follow the service at Bittel Hall at the Davis County Lions Club Fairgrounds, Philpot. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Coomes, Stewart, 90, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the Carmel Home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Hester, Norma, 83, died Monday, July 17, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Howerton, Patricia, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.
Lewis, Janice, 94, died Wednesday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Midkiff, Lana, 68, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Munhollon, Tyler, 33, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Reynolds, Forest, 96, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Rickard, Violet, 56, died Monday, July 17, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Rodgers, Barbara, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Dennice, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Underhill, Randy, 72, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Willis, Melissa, 47, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
