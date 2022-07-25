Funerals
Bruner, Sherman, 78, died Wednesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with military honors. Burial: Rosehill Chapel of Peace.
Frazier, Jasper, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Emmick, William, 84, died Friday, July 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville. Burial: Tuesday following service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.
Commented