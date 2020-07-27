Bartlett, Stanley, 73, died Tuesday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory; also streamed live on www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Christian, Mary, 88, died May 19. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Blessed Mother Church.
Delacey, Jerry, 78, died Sunday. Visitation: Noon Tuesday followed by memorial services at 2 p.m., at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Harper, Katherine, 93, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
King, Sarah, 77, died Friday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Nelson, Janet, 62, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Emberry Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Willis, David, 66, died Friday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Fariview Cemetery in Bowling Green.
