Arrendell, Jerry, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Brandon, Donald, 83, died Friday. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City.
Collinsworth, Richard, 76, died Friday. Funeral services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Feller, Wanda, 94, died Saturday, July 22, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Louisville. Burial: St. Michael’s Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, Louisville.
Herron, Patricia, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Rogers, Stephanie, 55, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Burial will follow.
Shouse, Lee Roy, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Underhill, Randy, 72, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
