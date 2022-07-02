Foley, Betty Ann, 70, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery.
Fraze, Sandra, 67, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Custer Cemetery.
Hardin, Chester, 66, died Friday. Service: Wednesday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery.
Langley, Alvis, 86, died Friday. Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
