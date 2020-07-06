Allen, Patricia, died. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, with service to follow.
Armstrong, Charles, 88, died Wednesday. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation: Drive-through from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and then inside from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Also from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Barrett, Isia, 18, died Tuesday. Services: Noon Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Barrett, Nelda, 88, died Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
Belcher, Homer, 83, died Tuesday. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brown, Hunter 19, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Higdon, Catherine, 90, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Carrico School Gym in Philpot. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Lake, Ann, 82, died Wednesday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowel Funeral Home. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Phelps, Shirley, 70, died Tuesday. Funeral: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Roberts, Margaret, 89, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
Robertson, Sue, 84, died Friday. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Commented