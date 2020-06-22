Bickett, Joe, 67, died Friday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Musters.
Blair, Martha, 99, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy.
Ellis, Lomer, 85, died Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Pierce, Ellen, 95,died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Staples, Joseph, 82, died Friday. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will follow.
Woodcock, Melissa, 36, died Thursday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Visitation: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Commented