Allen, Martha Loney, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. to to time of service at the funeral home.
Drewery, Letcher, 85, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Ford, William, 90, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Keown, Dannielle Rae, 32, of Reynolds Station, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, James, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
May, Michael Todd, 51, died Friday. Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rhodes, Camillia, 89, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Burial will follow.
Webb, Barbara, 82, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Pamela, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CST Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
