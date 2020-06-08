Edge, Barbara, 69, died Wednesday. Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elkins, Marvin, 62, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ford, James, 71, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. to time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Hagan, Phillip, 75, died April 7. Memorial Mass: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Payne, Margaret, 87, died May 24. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robinson, Anna, 95, died Thursday. Funeral: Noon Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Troutman, Mary, 80, died June 1. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Mary’s home; 603 East 27th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
