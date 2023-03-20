Clements, Anna, 103, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Uniontown. Burial: St. Agnes Cemetery, Uniontown. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home, Morganfield and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Driskell, Joicelyne, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Haynes, Mary, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. William’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. William’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the funeral home.
Heifner, James, 64, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at the church.
Kelley, George, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, Hartselle, Alabama. Burial: 11 a.m. Monday at Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marksberry, Sonia, 51, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Miles, Jacquelyn, 94, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Ward, Donald, 89, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
