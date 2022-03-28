Calhoun, Raymond, 83, died on Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dockery, Estil, 70, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Hood, Charlie, 77, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: noon on Monday at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Kimmel, James, 88, died on Friday. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Pharis, Teresa, 55, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery.
