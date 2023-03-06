Bosley, Mary, 81, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Boyer, Brian, 58, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Following service in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cox, Ronald, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Henderson, David, 73, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hornsby, Melvin, 60, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Following service in Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Monday at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mohon, Jeanette, 92, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenville Baptist Church. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Rickard, Kevin, 64, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Tyler, James, 46, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Webb, Michael, 43, died Tuesday, Feb. 28. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
