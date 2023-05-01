Alexander, Shawnee, 49, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burdin, Rayburn, 86, died Saturday. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hobbs, Robert, 87, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the Carmel Home.
Holladay, Janita, 77, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Bryon, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, Peggy, 65, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Olaton Baptist Church. Burial: Olaton Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Strueh, Patricia, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Alexander Memorial Park, Heritage Chapel, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Taylor, Robert, 92, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Westerfield, Franklyn, 81, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
