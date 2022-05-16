Canary, Marshall, 69, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Coy, Sharon, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Renfrow Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Farber, William, 91, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery.
Frank, Gilbert, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Haire, Bradley, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Burial: Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Melissa, 39, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Harris, Roberts, 92, died Friday. ServicE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Newsome, Deloris, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon, Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home, and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 5-8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Smith, Donald, 39, died Wednesday. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sosh, Steve, 57, died Thursday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
