Bennett, Dennis, died May 3. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home with military honors and streaming live at Alison McFarland’s Facebook page. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Clark, Thomas, 90, died May 9. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Ferguson, Carolyn, 77, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Holder, Ruth, 98, died April 14. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Family committal ceremony: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Probus, Ann, 76, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at the Cynthiana Baptist Church. Committal service: Battle Grove Cemetery.
Spainhoward, Gary, 64, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Vincent, Barbara, 93, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Wells, Lima, 81, died May 7. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the fellowship hall of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
West, Ruth, 70, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Friday.
