Bryant, Monicka, 60, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Edwards, Eddie, 76, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Landmark Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Golden, Tilford, 85, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Park Lawn Cemetery, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Johnson, James, 83, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Lee, Jerry, 69, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon until time of service Wednesday.
Martinez, Trino, 89, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Neal, Harry, 77, died Monday, May 24, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Vanover, Angie, 50, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Yeckering, Paul, 72, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented